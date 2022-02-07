Gazans criticize Hamas via social media

'People are fed up in Gaza... it's a human catastrophe... a ticking bomb situation'

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip participated in a series of social media discussions on Thursday criticizing the de facto governing authority Hamas, voicing concerns rarely expressed in the enclave.

Under the hashtag #TheyKidnappedGaza, hundreds of Palestinians took part in Twitter conversations lamenting the suffering of the Gazan people.

Samer Sinijlawi, an activist of the Palestinian nationalist, social-democratic party Fatah, spoke with i24NEWS about the displeasure in Gaza.

“Hamas is an authoritative regime, it’s not a regime that allows people to mobilize and express their point of views,” Sinijlawi said.

“People are fed up in Gaza… it is becoming unliveable.”

“It's a very dense place and the conditions are terrible - no electricity, no drinkable water,” he continued.

While also critical of alleged Israeli oppression, outspoken Palestinians consistently condemn what they deem poor governance in Gaza as well as corruption among Hamas officials.

The social media campaign even drew the participation of Palestinians from the West Bank.

“Gazans are looking forward to having better lives… to be exposed to the world, and they simply aren't getting these opportunities because of blockage from Israel, the Egyptian side, and because of Hamas,” Sinijlawi told i24NEWS.

“It is a human catastrophe.”

Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization.

Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States all designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Australia, New Zealand, and Paraguay only deem its military wing as a terrorist group.

“50 percent of the Palestinians in Gaza - a whole generation - have never seen any place else, they don't have opportunities to leave Gaza,” Sinijlawi noted.

“It's a ticking bomb situation.”