Two potential successors to Palestinian president named to top posts

The Central Council's appointments could improve Sheikh's and Fattouh's prospects of succeeding Abbas

Two potential successors to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas were named on Monday, appointed to top posts in the PLO at a meeting that was boycotted by Islamist rivals.

The Palestine Liberation Organization's 141-member Central Council appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh to the PLO's Executive Committee, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Al-Sheikh, 61, serves as a liaison with Israel and the United States. He is an influential and controversial politician, one of the two officials closest to Abbas.

He is likely to replace the late Saeb Erekat as the committee's secretary-general, widely known as the point person for peace talks.

Rawhi Fattouh, 73, was picked to head the PLO's highest decision-making body, the National Council

Both men were nominated by Abbas and his Fatah party and are seen in the Palestinian territories as possible successors to 86-year-old Abbas.

Abbas is the leader of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, exercising limited self-rule in the West Bank. His main rival, Hamas, runs the Gaza Strip.

The groups accuse Abbas of not doing enough to heal Palestinian divides holding up a ballot, as elections haven't been held since 2005. Instead, Abbas blames Hamas for the split.

The Central Council's appointments could improve Sheikh's and Fattouh's prospects of succeeding Abbas. However, according to Palestinian analysts, internal divisions and other potential challengers obscure the political picture.

Abbas, who has a history of heart problems, has not proposed a successor.