Thousands attend funeral of terror suspects killed in raid

'With blood and spirit, we’ll redeem you, o martyr!' mourners chant

Thousands of Palestinians on Tuesday took part in the funeral of three terror suspects killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus.

“With blood and spirit, we’ll redeem you, o martyr!” mourners chanted, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli security forces shot and killed the three Palestinians earlier Tuesday during an operation in Nablus. Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) described the men as part of a “terrorist squad” that carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks.

According to reports, Israeli forces stopped the men in their car to confiscate weapons before they opened fire on the Israel Border Police officers.

The gunmen were identified as Ashraf al-Mubaslit, Adham Mabrouk and Muhammad al-Dakhil, according to Palestinian media, saying they were affiliated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terror group.

The armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah party claimed the three men as members.

“Revenge! Revenge! Brigades! Qassam!” Palestinians called out, referring to the armed wings of Islamic Jihad and Hamas, ToI reported.

Armed Palestinian Authority forces fought their way into the crowd, attempting to tear down Hamas banners, as Hamas is a rival to Fatah, who controls the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killings as a “field execution.”