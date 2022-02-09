Palestinians end security coordination with Israel

Palestinian Central Council also decides to suspend recognition of Israel

The Palestine Liberation Organization's Central Council on Wednesday night decided to suspend security coordination with Israel, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The move comes a day after three suspected terrorists were killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. A fourth suspect is still on the loose.

The four gunmen were accused of perpetrating several shooting attacks in the West Bank against Israeli soldiers and civilians in recent weeks.

The Palestinian Central Council in a statement at the conclusion of a three-day conference also said that they are suspending recognition of Israel until a Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital and settlement activity is stopped.

The Central Council also rejected "economic peace and the 'conflict reduction and trust' projects that Israel offers as an alternative to just peace based on [the establishment of a Palestinian state]."

The body passed a similar resolution four years ago that went unimplemented.

The statement said that the approval of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is required for implementation.