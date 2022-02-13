Hamas warns Israel 'playing with fire' over Sheikh Jarrah

'It is playing with fire in Jerusalem, for which all of Palestine may ignite'

Hamas spokesperson Mohammad Hamadeh threatened Sunday that rising tensions in Sheikh Jarrah would "explode in Israel's faces.”

“The attack by bands of settlers led by Ben-Gvir against our people in the middle of the night is brazen aggression. It is playing with fire in Jerusalem, for which all of Palestine may ignite,” Hamadeh said in a statement.

He called on all Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to "mobilize for the people of Sheikh Jarrah."

At least two people were injured, and six others arrested after clashes in the sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Sunday morning.

Clashes broke out between police and protesters and between Jews and Palestinians after an alleged firebombing of a Jewish home and the announcement by far-right Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir that he would set up his office in the tension-plagued area.

Ben-Gvir responded to the Hamas threats on Sunday afternoon, stating, "You're terrorists, and need to be handled through a scope... Among other things, I'm handling how to carry out a targeted assassination for every Hamas terrorist," according to The Jerusalem Post.

He stressed he would not be leaving.

Mossi Raz, a lawmaker for the left-wing Meretz party, accused Ben-Gvir of “trying to set the area ablaze and stir up a war, just as he did in May,” The Times of Israel reported.