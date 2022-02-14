Reports: 1 killed in clashes at home demolition of terrorist

Israeli army returns fire after coming under attack near the site of a terrorist's home slated for demolition

A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and several injured in clashes with Israeli security forces Sunday night, according to Arabic media sources.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed soldiers entered the area to demolish a terrorist's home in Al-Yamun, near Jenin, when they encountered heavy rioting and shots fired.

The youth, who the Palestinian Authority health ministry said died from his injuries, was killed in the village of Silat al-Harithiya nearby.

The terrorist perpetrated the attack in the West Bank settlement Homesh that killed Yehuda Diamantman.

More to follow