Three Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israel's army

'Jenin is, perhaps, the main hot bed of Palestinian militant activity in the West Bank,' explains Ariel Oseran

Israel's military reported Thursday that they came under fire while attempting to apprehend terror suspects in the West Bank city of Jenin - responding with live fire.

The military reported no casualties, while Palestinian forces say that at least three of their own are being treated for wounds.

This is the latest counter-terrorism raid that came after military forces apprehended a top Hamas official in Jenin, Abdul-Jabbar Jarrar, along with 19 Palestinian suspects earlier that week.

"Jenin is, perhaps, the main hot bed of Palestinian militant activity in the West Bank," said Ariel Oseran, Middle East Correspondent for i24NEWS.

"This is the second arrest raid in a row. The previous one was in the middle of the night, this one was during the day time which is a little unusual."

Oseran explained that this comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, following last week's operation where Israel military forces killed three Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade operatives.

"That operation caused a lot of outrage among Palestinians, they even threatened to end the security cooperation with Israel." However, he noted, these types of raids, especially during daylight, can't happen without security cooperation.

"At the end of the day, it's in the interest of the PA (Palestinian Authority) to at least, if not actively assist, but to allow Israeli forces to crack down against any Hamas activity that undermines their own leadership."