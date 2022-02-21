Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

The tombs are believed to be part of a cemetery linked to a nearby Roman site

Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza uncovered 31 Roman-era tombs dating from the first century AD, the Palestinian enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas said Monday.

The tombs were discovered near the town of Beit Lahia as work began on an Egyptian-funded residential area, part of the $500 million reconstruction package that Cairo pledged after the 11-day war in May 2021 between Israel and Hamas.

Naji Sarhan, an official at Gaza's Public Works Ministry, confirmed the find and said there is "evidence that there are other graves" at the site.

Construction work halted and technicians from Gaza's Antiquities and Tourism Ministry were sent to the site to catalog the gravestones and artifacts, officials said.

One technician, who requested anonymity, said the tombs were believed to be part of a cemetery linked to a nearby Roman site in Balakhiya.

The find is the latest in Gaza, where tourism to archaeological sites is limited due to an Israeli blockade imposed since Hamas took over the strip in 2007.

Israel and Egypt both share a border with Gaza and tightly restrict the flow of people in and out of the territory, which is home to about 2.3 million Palestinians.

Last month, Hamas reopened the remains of a fifth-century Byzantine church following a years-long restoration effort backed by foreign donors.