Jerusalem court suspends eviction in Sheikh Jarrah

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday froze the evacuation of a Palestinian family from their home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, according to Israeli media.

An eviction order for the Salem's house, scheduled for March, fueled tensions in the area, with residents accusing settlers of attempting to push Palestinians out.

Police sources believe that the evacuation would have reignited violence in Jerusalem, with particular concern over the timing being close to Ramadan, which starts in early April.

The court's decision will come into effect when the family deposits $7,700 with the court as a guarantee, according to Haaretz.

Revkin Fenton/Flash90 Israeli security forces and a Palestinian ambulance in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, February 13, 2022.

Settlers who seek the eviction must now submit a response to the family's appeal.

The Salem family consists of 11 people who have lived in the western side of Sheikh Jarrah for over 70 years.

Tensions often run high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as eviction attempts spark protests.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced of Israeli soldiers dragging a Palestinian man with Down's syndrome during a demonstration.

Joint List parliament member Ahmad Tibi said to Channel 12, “It’s surprising they didn’t shoot him," noting that the man, Muhammad Qara, was a classmate of Iyad Halak, an autistic man chased and shot by police in east Jerusalem in 2020.