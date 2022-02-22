Israel forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

'Mohammed Shehade, 14, was killed by Israeli forces' gunfire in Al-Khader,' a statement says

Israel’s forces in the West Bank killed a Palestinian teenager on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the military said it shot dead a suspect throwing Molotov cocktails.

"Mohammed Shehade, 14, was killed by Israeli forces' gunfire in Al-Khader," in the Bethlehem area, a ministry statement said.

Israel's army confirmed in a statement the death of a Palestinian, who was among three suspects who "hurled Molotov cocktails at passing drivers, endangering their lives."

Shehadeh was dragged a few hundred meters by his friends as soldiers chased them until they left his body, Haaretz reported, citing military sources.

Troops were "conducting counterterrorism activity" in the Al-Khader area where numerous civilian vehicles had been targeted by the incendiary devices over the past month, the army said.

"The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects that hurled a Molotov cocktail toward passing vehicles. The suspect was hit," it said.

Israel's military provided first aid at the scene but the suspect died, the statement added.

The latest death comes one week after Israeli fire killed another teenage Palestinian in the West Bank, both sides said, during what witnesses described as a confrontation between protesters and Israeli troops.

Residents in the community of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, identified the victim as Nehad Bargouthi, 19.