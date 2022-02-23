Gaza: Demand for Hebrew lessons jumps with Israeli work permits

64 percent of Gaza's population is estimated to live in poverty, unemployment runs at 50 percent

An increase in demand for Hebrew classes in Gaza is highlighting the desire of Palestinians to take advantage of an opening up of employment opportunities in Israel.

The Nafha languages center follows a new offer of work permits by Israel as it moves to calm tensions with the Palestinian enclave, offering 10,000 permits for Gaza residents to work in the Jewish state.

In a region where 64 percent of the population is estimated to live in poverty and unemployment runs at 50 percent, the Hebrew program reaches 160 Palestinian students per course since Israel began distributing work permits in late 2021.

"These courses allow anyone who gets a permit to read signs, documents written in Hebrew, and communicate with (soldiers) on Israeli checkpoints,” the center’s owner Ahmed Al-Faleet told Reuters.

Some 2.3 million Gazans live in the Strip, many unable to leave in search of work abroad and squeezed by Israeli and Egyptian restrictions on its borders.

Before the Palestinian Second Intifada erupted in 2000, some 130,000 Gazans worked in Israel.

But in 2005, Palestinians said Israel barred laborers after pulling its troops and settlers from Gaza.

For the hundreds of workers and merchants enrolled in the Nafha classes, the change offers the prospect of earning, in Israel, the equivalent of a week's wages in Gaza.

Gazan economist Mohammad Abu Jayyab noted that the offer of permits was one of a series of economic steps agreed under a deal brokered by Egpyt, Qatar, and the United Nations.