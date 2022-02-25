IDF: Palestinian shot after trying to throw bomb at soldiers

No Israelis were injured in the attack, the Israeli military said

The Israel Defense Forces said early Friday that soldiers opened fire on a Palestinian terrorist throwing an explosive device at them from a passing car window near Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

The military said the Palestinian was hit in the shooting, although the statement did not comment on his condition.

No Israeli was injured in the attack, which took place at al-Jalma checkpoint north of the city.

The city of Jenin, just south of the Israeli city Afula in the Jezre'el Valley, has recently been a major hotbed for terrorist activity in the West Bank.

Three Palestinians were reported injured in Jenin clashes with Israeli security forces Thursday last week.