A Palestinian terrorist was killed and several others injured in a gunfight with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank, according to Israeli army radio early Monday morning.

The casualty was named Abdullah Hosari by the Palestinian Wafa news agency, a former prisoner.

The incident took place in the Jenin refugee camp, an area that has been a recent hotbed for terrorist activity.

