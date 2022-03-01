Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Israel's border police say its forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in Jenin

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Tuesday in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said, with the Islamic Jihad militant group identifying two of the dead as its gunmen.

According to witnesses, two were killed when undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid in Jenin. Israel's border police said its forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect wanted for what it described as "terrorist activity," Reuters reported.

Gunmen fired at Israeli forces and a crowd of around 150 Palestinians threw firebombs, stones, and an improvised grenade after he was detained, the border police statement said.

Israeli forces responded with live fire, suffering no casualties. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that two Palestinians were killed.

A third Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli troops near Bethlehem later that same day.

Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifa was killed by "Israeli occupation forces shooting at him near the town of Beit Fajar," the Palestinian Health Ministry said late in the afternoon. According to Israel's Army Radio, he was throwing rocks at soldiers and continued to do so after they fired warning shots.

Afifa was a resident of the Al-Aroub refugee camp north of Hebron in the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.