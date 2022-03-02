Israel scraps plan to improve health care in east Jerusalem

In east Jerusalem's Palestinian neighborhoods, residents are faced with a complicated health system

Israel’s Health Ministry recently abandoned its plan to bridge the gap of public health disparities in Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.

The scrapped plan saw the country’s four health maintenance organizations - Clalit, Maccabi, Leumit, and Meuhedet - work with licensees that run public health clinics in the neighborhoods.

If materialized, the plan would have allowed the HMOs to operate the public clinics themselves instead, as practiced in the rest of Israel, Haaretz reported.

In the Palestinian neighborhoods, the licensees are responsible for opening the clinics and employing doctors and staff.

A major problem with the system is that the employed doctors are not recognized by Israel’s Health Ministry, as many of them studied their craft in Arab countries.

Residents have trouble getting referrals to see specialists or examinations, are sold medications at inflated prices, or are turned away because they did not go to the correct location.

Over the years, Palestinians and human rights groups, complained about the system, claiming that the provided care is substandard.

In 2018, Israel’s cabinet approved a plan to bridge social disparities between Jewish and Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

The $600 million-funded program was aimed at dealing with issues of education, infrastructure, employment, and health care.

It called on the Health Ministry to make the transition of licensee-run public health clinics to the HMOs’ responsibility, according to Haaretz.

Over three years after little progress, the Health Ministry expressed reservations about the plans, saying it “has run into various difficulties stemming from the complicated reality in east Jerusalem.”

Sources in the field indicated that such difficulties are partly due to the influence that licensees have, whether that means they don't want the system to change or that possible conditions that they may have are making it difficult to reach a solution.