Second alleged stabbing in 24 hours reported in West Bank

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

A second alleged stabbing was reported in the West Bank village of Hizma on Thursday morning after a similar attack occurred in the same town less than 24 hours prior.

The victim, who is said to be an Israeli man in his forties, was reportedly stabbed while visiting Hizma, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services.

He was attempting to reach a mechanic for his vehicle.

The man was moderately wounded after allegedly being stabbed in the neck, and he was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel's military launched an investigation into the incident to determine if there was any potential connection to Wednesday's attack, which the army spokesperson's unit said was possibly an instance of terrorism.

This is a developing story