Australia designates all of Hamas as terrorist organization

'The hateful ideologies of terrorist groups and those who support them have no place in Australia'

Australia on Friday officially designated all of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Canberra's move follows other Western powers that have listed the rulers of the Gaza Strip as a terrorist entity, including the United States, European Union and Britain.

"The hateful ideologies of terrorist groups and those who support them have no place in Australia," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a statement.

"Our strong laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also the organizations that plan, finance and carry out these abhorrent acts," she added.

Australia had previously listed Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades as a terror group, but last month said that the entire organization would be included, a process that involved consultations with state and territory leaders.

Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 following fighting with Fatah.

The new designation makes it illegal to fund Hamas or give the group support or services.

Australia is increasing its list of terror groups, which now reach 28, including the recent addition of the US-based National Socialist Order. Another group active in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was added to the list in 2004.