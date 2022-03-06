Israeli lawmaker pulls gun on Palestinians in West Bank

'I managed to chase off the terrorists who threw stones and rocks after I pulled my weapon,' says Ben-Gvir

Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir drew his gun at Palestinians hurling stones in the West Bank on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

He stated that Israeli soldiers were at the scene, saying they would not act because they were waiting for reinforcements. Israel's army denied the allegations and noted that the soldiers used riot control means, Haaretz reported.

The incident occurred near the Al-Aroub refugee camp, a site of frequent stone-throwing.

Ben-Gvir said, "This is anarchy. Soldiers cannot respond by firing at terrorists before they get authorization, and motorists on the road are in real life-threatening danger," according to Haaretz.

"This time, I managed to chase off the terrorists who threw stones and rocks after I pulled my weapon, and that just proves that soldiers need to be authorized to fire at the terrorists to prevent tragic loss of life."

Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, drew his gun at Arab security guards at a Tel Aviv parking garage in December, claiming he felt threatened by them.

Due to threats to his life, the parliamentarian was authorized to carry the weapon by the Knesset Guard – the body responsible for protecting Israel’s parliament and its members.

In defense of his actions, Ben-Gvir said he felt threatened by the security guards, adding, "I drew my weapon, I didn't aim at them."