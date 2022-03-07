Israelis, Palestinians expect more violence over holiday season

'We want to make sure that the world does not forget about the Palestinians'

Israeli authorities and Palestinian activists are expecting spikes in violence over the next three months between Israeli Arabs, Jews, and Palestinians.

With lingering tensions from last year’s internal riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities accompanied by the Israel-Gaza war in May, as well as the fact that Jewish and Muslim holidays overlap, the sources for caution vary.

Less than a month before the start of Ramadan, observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, Palestinian extremists also called for stepping up attacks on Israel, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

On Sunday, Palestinian activists said they expect an increase in violence before the Muslim faith’s holiest month of the year.

The activists described a number of other reasons they believed the tensions would escalate:

- Mounting tensions in Israeli prisons

- Israeli army “incursions” into Palestinian territories

- Clashes in the West Bank and house demolitions in Palestinian areas in east Jerusalem

- Threats to evict families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood

- Israeli security presence in Jerusalem’s Old City, especially at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Some activists told The Post they were trying to bring the Israeli-Palestinian issue back to the world’s focus.

“We want to make sure that the world does not forget about the Palestinians,” an activist said.

Israeli police officers assured that potential clashes would be limited rather than leading to a wider security conflict, Haaretz reported.

However, they did not rule out the possibility of Hamas joining escalations from Gaza like last year.