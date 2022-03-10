Top PA official meets Lapid, calls for ‘political horizon’

'We have also discussed the regional and international situation'

On Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Hussein al-Sheikh, a top Palestinian Authority official and advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

During their talks, the PA official “reconfirmed the necessity of having a political horizon based on signed agreements and the resolutions of international legitimacy,” al-Sheikh explained on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501603871059324928 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The advisor said that during the meeting, he emphasized the importance of “stopping unilateral measures that obstruct the two-state solution,” and added that the pair additionally spoke on global developments.

“We have also discussed the regional and international situation,” al-Sheikh said.

A spokesperson from Israel’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the meeting occurred, but did not provide additional details, according to The Times of Israel.

This marks the second meeting between the pair in recent months - Lapid also spoke with al-Sheikh towards the end of January, during which the PA official said he “highlighted the need for a political horizon.”

A number of other joint meetings have occurred since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s diverse coalition government came into power, marking a departure from ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to relations with the PA.

Under the previous administration, such talks were a rare sight - although Bennett still rules out a potential personal meeting with Abbas.