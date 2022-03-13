Palestinian activist testifies on abuse at PA Jericho prison

'The interrogator told me that if I open my mouth, he will make me disappear'

Suha Jbara, a Palestinian activist with United States and Panamanian citizenships, delivered a testimony on the abuse she suffered during her 2018 detention in a Palestinian Authority prison dubbed the "Jericho Slaughterhouse."

Jbara was arrested on charges of unlawful weapon possession, “collaboration” with Israel, and collecting funds for Islamic charities in illegal ways, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

She was detained at the Jericho Interrogation and Detention Center, a prison referred to as the “Jericho Slaughterhouse” due to reports of inmate abuse at the facility.

While detained at the prison, the activist started a 26 day hunger strike to protest her treatment, during which she was chained to her bed.

The activist’s testimony, which was delivered last week and published by The Post, included instances of physical abuse and threats to her wellbeing throughout her detention.

Jbara said that she was handcuffed and blindfolded during the process, and that she was questioned by an interrogator who struck her repeatedly.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1365026071830233092 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“He told me that from my face he could tell that I’m a collaborator [with Israel],” Jbara said.

“He threatened to take away my custody over my children. He also threatened me with rape and started beating me.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1082992356993961984 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

She also said that she was not allowed to use the bathroom during a second interrogation.

Jbara added that an advocate from a human rights organization visited her during her detainment, but she was threatened not to inform the activist on the abuse she suffered.

“Before the meeting, the interrogator told me that if I open my mouth, he will make me disappear.”