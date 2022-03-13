Israel detains Palestinian lawyer tapped by NSO spyware

Salah Hamouri's phone was tapped by NSO Group's Pegasus spyware and is allegedly a threat to national security

Israeli authorities on Thursday detained without trial French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri, who allegedly belongs to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), posing a threat to national security.

Three days after his arrest, Israel issued a four-month administrative detention order against Hamouri, an east Jerusalem resident, Haaretz reported.

Hamouri has represented Palestinian prisoners and worked for the Addameer NGO, which Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared a terrorist organization and a front for the PFLP.

The United States and Europe, though, said there was little evidence to support such a designation.

In November of last year, three groups - Amnesty International, Front Line Defenders, and Citizen Lab - reported that Hamorui was one of six Palestinian activists whose phone was tapped by NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

Before his arrest, Hamouri was fighting a decision by Israel’s Interior Ministry to void his residency status and deport him.

Addameer said the allegations of Hamorui being involved in “terrorist activity or belonging to a terrorist group” were based on confidential evidence, Haaretz reported.

In 2005, Hamorui was convicted for participating in a plot to kill former Sephardic Cheif Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and for membership in the PFLP, and spent seven years in prison.

He was released early as part of a prisoner swap to release Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured by Hamas in 2006 on the eve of the Second Lebanon War.