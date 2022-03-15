Two Palestinians killed in separate West Bank clashes

Israel's Border Police says the target of the raid in Balata was apprehended

Two Palestinians, including one 16-year-old, were killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli security forces on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

At least three other Palestinians were wounded in clashes in the refugee camp in Balata, where the 16-year-old, named Nader Haitham Rayan, was killed. Balata is located in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

One is in serious condition, and another suffered facial burns from a stun grenade.

Rayan was shot in the head, chest, stomach and arms after firing at Israeli forces and was taken to the Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus, where he was declared dead.

Residents of Balata threw rocks at Israeli forces during an early morning raid which led to the clashes. Israel's Border Police said the raid's target was apprehended, arrested with a weapon in his possession.

The Border Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times of Israel.

In a separate incident in Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, Alaa Shaham was killed, and six others were wounded. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Shaham, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head.

The six others were taken to a Ramallah hospital and are reported to be in light to moderate condition.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the shooting in Qalandiya.