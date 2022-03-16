Israeli settlers establish outpost on UNESCO World Heritage Site

The new West Bank outpost prevents Palestinian landowners from entering their land, residents say

Israeli settlers established a new outpost near the Palestinian village of Battir, an area that is declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

It caused Palestinian landowners near the outpost to last week contact the Israeli authorities and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). They claim that they own the land, though the territory has been considered state land since the 1980s.

The new outpost prevents the Palestinian owners from accessing their land, Mohammad Abidallah, a member of the Battir village council, told Haaretz.

Moreover, it is the fourth time Israeli settlers tried creating an outpost on Palestinian land, he told the Israeli newspaper. Previously, the Jewish residents built a road leading to the outpost.

In 2014, UNESCO recognized the village of Battir as a World Heritage Site, and called for its urgent conservation because of its inhabitants' distinctive agricultural methods that could be destroyed by the "construction of a separation wall that may isolate farmers from fields they have cultivated for centuries."