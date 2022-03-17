Israeli NGO recruits volunteers for illegal West Bank farms

'It’s simply a daily battle for the land' against Palestinians, a Jewish farmer says

An Israeli NGO allows conscripts to volunteer at illegal Jewish-owned farms in the West Bank in lieu of army service, despite the fact that demolition and removal orders are issued against some of the outposts.

As of today, Hashomer YOSH has 10 “service girls” volunteering at five different farms throughout the West Bank, Haaretz reported.

The organization’s Volunteer Association stations recruits at “slots for protecting state lands,” including Nahal Shiloh Farm, Pnei Kedem Farm, Tzon Keidar, Kashuela, and Ahavat Olam, all of which are under demolition orders.

Farms are the most common form of Jewish outposts in the West Bank, considered “cost-efficient” as they mostly consist of one family, a herd of sheep, and volunteers to help herd and provide security.

According to Haaretz, herding is often a tactic to enlarge an outpost’s territory - pushing out Palestinian herders who used the same area before the outpost was built.

It is estimated that there are some 50 farms across the territory.

Tehila Shamla, who operates the Nahal Shiloh Farm, said the farm has two positions still unmanned.

“It’s simply a daily battle for the land,” she told Haaretz.

“My husband planted the trees far apart from each other to take over as much land and block as much as possible.”

Shamla explained that the service girls mostly take the herd out to graze to block Palestinians, who she claims “keep plowing and planting more.”

“In the past, volunteer boys we had here blocked them physically, and didn’t let the Arab farmer plow,” Tehila told Haaretz.

Hashomer YOSH said that, with support from the Israeli police and military, it was established “to protect Jewish farmers from vandalism, agricultural crime, and terrorism by the Arabs.”