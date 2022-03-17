Israel mulls evicting over 1,000 Palestinians from West Bank firing zone

The argument revolves around whether the villages’ existence predates the IDF’s decision to seize the land

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Tuesday held a potentially decisive hearing on whether eight Palestinian villages of over 1,000 residents would be evicted from a West Bank area declared by the Israeli military (IDF) as a firing zone.

Around 1,300 Palestinians living in the South Hebron Hills zone would be expelled from their homes if the court rules in the government’s favor, according to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, a group representing the Palestinian petitioners.

The IDF and rights groups have for over two decades battled over the legality of evicting the Palestinians living within the firing zone, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

While the timeline remains unclear, the High Court is expected to issue a final ruling soon.

The area in question stretches over 8,100 acres close to Hebron and where several Israeli settlements and illegal outposts scan the hilltops nearby.

Local Palestinians of the villages work as herders and farmers, living in ‘hamlets’ - groups of compact homes with makeshift roofs - that Israel’s government wants to clear for military training.

The court argument revolves around whether the villages’ existence predates the IDF’s decision to seize the land, and if they were permanent or temporary, according to ToI.

Israeli judicial precedent forbids evicting residents from a West Bank military firing zone, but building in already-declared firing zones is also illegal.

The Palestinians and advocates contend that they are permanent residents and that they lived there before 1967, when Israel conquered the West Bank.

Israel’s government contends such a claim, saying the Palestinian residents are only seasonal herders, ToI reported.