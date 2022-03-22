US Democrats: Stop ‘destruction and displacement’ of Palestinian village

'If residents lose their appeal... they may lose their homes, their community, and their way of life'

Fifty US House Democrats recently urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to prevent Israel from displacing Palestinians and destroying their homes in the West Bank village of Walaja.

"The destruction and displacement of this community would run counter to the values shared by the US and Israel, while further undermining long-term Israeli security, Palestinian dignity, and prospects for peace," the lawmakers — led by Reps. Jan Schakowsky, David Price, Jamie Raskin, John Yarmuth, and Mark Pocan — wrote.

According to Haaretz, they were referring to the pending eviction of 38 Palestinian families, totaling around 300 people.

The lawmakers further called on the Biden administration to work with Israel to “immediately halt demolitions in al-Walaja” and encourage an “equitable development plan” to authorize the existing homes.

Residents of northern Walaja - a Palestinian agricultural village within the city boundaries of Jerusalem - do not receive services from the municipality or from the State of Israel.

Instead, they rely on the Palestinian Authority for services such as education and trash collection.

Residents are unable to build homes legally since the village does not have a “master plan” and have been building them without permits over the past 54 years, Haaretz reported.

According to the representatives, the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee, which rejected a “master plan” in early 2021, claims the land holds “great scenic and environmental value, with a contiguity of open areas and ancient, extraordinary agrarian cultural values.”

Israel’s Supreme Court is set to hear Walaja residents’ appeal on March 30.

“If residents lose their appeal, there is a very real and proximate prospect that they may lose their homes, their community, and their way of life," the lawmakers added.