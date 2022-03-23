Palestinians in Gaza give up studies for Israeli wages

'I felt that the doors of heaven were opened for me,' says a Gazan who works in Israel

The moment Hussein got permission to work in Israel, the Palestinian resident of Gaza City said he was ready to quit university to seek the attractive wages offered for menial Israeli jobs.

"I felt that the doors of heaven were opened for me," said Hussein.

Hussein is like other Gazans who abandoned their studies to take low-skilled work inside Israel.

Gaza, a Palestinian territory of some 2.3 million people under an Israeli blockade since 2007, suffers from an unemployment rate of over 50 percent, where even those with post-graduate degrees can struggle to get by.

Israeli work permits are also a rarity for Palestinians - making the few offered seem like gold dust.

Hussein was pursuing a Master's degree and hoping to boost his earnings potential, but said that with three children to feed and student debts of $3,500, continuing to study was proving untenable.

"I hadn't worked in years," he said, explaining his decision to leave Gaza several months ago.

He got a job as a delivery person in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, one of several places in Israel where Palestinian laborers say they can earn between $75 and $215 per day, far more than most could hope for from equivalent work in Gaza.

Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by much of the West, took power in Gaza in 2007.

Before the Islamist group takeover, roughly 120,000 Gazans had permission to work inside Israel.

Over the last 15 years, fighting between Hamas and the Jewish state, along with Covid restrictions, led Israel to at times fully close its land crossings with the enclave.

Since reopening a few months ago, Israel has issued 12,000 work permits to Gazans - mostly six-month visas, with the option to renew.