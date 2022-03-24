Report: Israel’s troops given quota of Palestinians to add to database

The database also is said to contain images of Palestinian children and the elderly

Israel’s West Bank-stationed troops are now reportedly required to submit information on at least 50 Palestinians into a tracking database during a shift - and soldiers who don’t meet the quota cannot be relieved until they do so.

Soldiers situated at the West Bank’s checkpoints or military guard stations are allegedly instructed to upload information on Palestinians into a database known as “Blue Wolf” - a monitoring system which compiles Palestinians’ various personal details, including their connections with others.

A number of combat soldiers working with the system said that they were told by their commanders to contribute a minimum of 50 new Palestinian additions to Blue Wolf each shift in order to be relieved from duty, according to Haaretz.

When they said they voiced their concerns on the new regulation to their superiors, the protests were dismissed, and the troops were presented once more with the original instructions.

The military’s Spokesperson's Unit, when asked on the system, said that it cannot disclose “operational and intelligence capabilities” before adding that it is employing “efforts to reduce the harm to the Palestinian population's fabric of life,” Haaretz reported.

Israel’s army was also asked about the Blue Wolf system back in November and said that its “routine security operations” are “part of the fight against terrorism and the efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian population,” according to The Washington Post (WaPo).

