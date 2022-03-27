Report: Israel set to raise Gazan work permit limit to 20,000

Ministers are reportedly planning to sign off on a government resolution authorizing additional permits

Israel's government is expected on Sunday to raise the total number of work permits allowing Gazans to work in Israel by an additional 8,000, bringing the total to 20,000, the Regional Cooperation Ministry said late Saturday.

Cabinet ministers are reportedly planning to sign off on a government resolution authorizing additional permits at the weekly cabinet meeting, according to The Times of Israel.

In October, as part of the ceasefire efforts with Hamas, Israel expanded the work permit program to allow up to 10,000 workers to enter the country.

Just two weeks ago, the quota was raised to 12,000 permits. However, an Israeli security official told reporters at the time the limit would be extended to 20,000, an initiative created by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Israel pledged to eventually raise the quota to 30,000 permits, according to Mohammad al-Emadi, a Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip.

Gaza, a Palestinian territory of some 2.3 million people under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since 2007, suffers from an unemployment rate of over 50 percent. Even those with post-graduate degrees can struggle to get by.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency has warned of the risk posed by Gazans entering the country, as there have been several cases of Palestinians abusing permits to spy or conduct activity for Hamas.