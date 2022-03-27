Abbas urges Blinken to press Israel on settlements, settler violence

Blinken calls on Israel to curb settlement expansion, address settler violence, halt Palestinian evictions

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United States to press Israel to freeze West Bank settlement expansion and to tackle settler aggression, in a meeting on Sunday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to Abbas, the international political action in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine revealed a double standard when compared to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, which does not receive the same attention or demands for accountability.

Speaking alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the southern Negev region earlier on Sunday, Blinken called on Israel to de-escalate tensions with Palestinians in the West Bank.

He urged Israel to curb settlement expansion, better address settler violence, and halt evictions of Palestinians from their homes.

Blinken’s comments came ahead of a historic Negev Summit of Middle Eastern foreign ministers in Kibbutz Sde Boker, attended by Blinken, Israeli FM Yair Lapid, and his counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

Jordan’s King Abdullah will also meet with Abbas on Monday in a visit widely expected to focus on tensions in Palestinian territories and east Jerusalem ahead of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz wanted to meet with Abbas and Abdullah in Ramallah as well, but it remains unclear whether such a meeting will take place.

In response to the summit, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israel was continuing to ignore the Palestinian issue by directing focus to the nuclear talks with Iran, Haaretz reported.

The Palestinian ministry called on the participating countries to "pay attention to… what [Israel] is doing in the occupied territories."