The 'nationalistically motivated crime' endangers security stability in the West Bank

Five vehicles were set on fire in a series of suspected hate crimes against West Bank Palestinians on Sunday night, according to Israeli police.

Officers and soldiers were dispatched after the vehicle arson was reported in the village of Jalud, south of Nablus, Haaretz reported.

Further south in Turmus Ayya, a town near the Israeli Ariel settlement, derogatory graffiti and punctured tires were also reported.

In the same town last week - following the fatal stabbing attack by a Palestinian in the southern city of Be’er Sheva - 200 olive trees were uprooted and signs in the area spray-painted with the words “revenge” and “Be’er Sheva war,” a security official said.

According to Haaretz, several other violent incidents against Palestinians in the West Bank were also reported after the attack:

- Attempted arson of a mosque and malicious graffiti sprayed on homes in Jamna’in, near Nablus

- A group of masked men damaged cars and homes in the Muhmas village near Ramallah

- Jewish settlers threw stones at cars near the Beit El settlement

A security official also noted that stone-throwing near the Givat Assaf outpost was filmed by activists from the Yesh Din human rights group, which documents violence against Palestinians, Haaretz reported.

Last week Yesh Din claimed that the violence “is taking place under the noses of Israeli law enforcement, which allows violence and retaliation to occur as a matter of course, and also encourages it.”

A security source called the situation in the West Bank “very sensitive” and the “nationalistically motivated crime” endangers security stability in the Palestinian territory.