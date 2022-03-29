Abbas tells Jordan king ‘we are one’ in West Bank

'We and the Palestinians are on the same side of the barricade,' says Jordan's King Abdullah II

Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank’s Ramallah on Monday, against the backdrop of rising tensions between Israel and Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Middle Eastern foreign ministers - from Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and regional ally the United States - met for the Negev Summit in Israel’s southern desert.

King Abdullah skirted an unofficial invitation to the Israeli summit, and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh dubbed it “one big illusion,” Haaretz reported.

In a video released by the Jordanian Royal Court, Abbas could be seen telling Abdullah that “we and Jordan are one.”

“Our interests, concerns, pain, and hope are the same,” Abbas said, according to The Times of Israel.

Following the meeting, Abdullah called on Israel to “freeze all unilateral measures - especially in Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque - that hinder a regional settlement and the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

He further emphasized the need to “maintain the status quo” to prevent violent incidents.

Jordan claims a special custodial role in Jerusalem - the Jordanian-backed Waqf religious body administers the al-Aqsa compound, but Israel has never recognized the stature’s self-declared custodianship of the city’s holy sites.

"We and the Palestinians are on the same side of the barricade," the king continued, Haaretz reported.

"We arrived in Ramallah today to hear what the Palestinians are demanding and to reduce the obstacles and challenges they face."

While regional allies met across Israel’s border, the Jordanian king's first visit to Ramallah since 2017 was part of an effort to quell friction ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.