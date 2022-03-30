Israel’s troops raid Bnei Brak gunman’s West Bank home

Clashes reportedly break out between Israel’s troops and the area’s residents

Following the deadly shooting in Bnei Brak, Israel’s military conducted a raid on the West Bank residence of the gunman behind the terror attack.

A number of people reportedly gathered at the attacker’s home, prompting clashes to break out between Israel’s troops and the area’s residents, according to The Times of Israel (TOI).

The terror attack on Tuesday killed 5 people after a gunmen fired on people in a street in the neighborhood.

The shooting marked the latest instance of deadly violence following earlier attacks in other parts of the country.

In Israel’s south, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in Be’er Sheva on Tuesday of last week, and a shooting in the northern city of Hadera on Sunday also claimed two lives.

The assailant in the Bnei Brak shooting was identified by Israel’s security officials as Dia Hamarsha, a 27-year-old Palestinian from the northern West Bank town of Ya'bad, The Jerusalem Post reported.

During Wednesday’s raid, Hamarsha’s brother was said to be detained by Israel’s troops, and a number of other people were reportedly questioned, according to TOI.

Hamarsha was previously imprisoned back in 2015 for affiliation with a terrorist organization and unlawfully dealing firearms - he also was employed illegally in Israel and worked at a construction site in Bnei Brak.