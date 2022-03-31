Hamas threatens to elevate violence after Palestinian killed in raid

Hamas threatens to meet 'escalation with escalation'

Terror group Hamas threatened to ramp up violence against Israel on Thursday after the Israeli military initiated an operation in the West Bank that left several Palestinians dead.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, two Palestinians were killed and 15 wounded during clashes with Israeli troops during an operation in the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank.

This comes following a wave of terror attacks that left 11 Israelis dead.

“The continuous crimes of the occupation portend a total explosion, which will be still more powerful and more painful and miserable [than those that preceded] and which our people will join in every part of our occupied land,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

Hamas threatened to meet "escalation with escalation," warning of a "comprehensive explosion."

The group said it welcomed “the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of struggle and martyrdom and victories” by “embracing the hands of our revolutionary heroes.”

Following a meeting of Israel's top ministers, a widescale operation was launched in the West Bank, dubbed "Breakwater," where 31 suspected terrorists were arrested.

The army said that one of those detained, a Palestinian from Hebron, was arrested over suspected ties to the Islamic State.

Israel's officials seek to head off tensions ahead of the month of Ramadan, fearing violence could escalate into similar unrest that sparked the May 2021 Israel-Gaza conflict.