Israel: Justice minister says gov’t won’t cease settlement building

'There will be no freeze on settlements in [the West Bank], and I intend to insist on that'

Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar vowed on Saturday that the government would continue to build Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Sa’ar’s comments came amid outrage from settler leaders over the Defense Ministry’s failure to convene over the authorization of such construction in over five months, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, the minister hinted that Defense Minister Benny Gantz was preventing the Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee from meeting, which it usually does every three months.

Gantz is considered an apathetic supporter of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

In the past, he has voiced opposition to building deep in the West Bank, but more recently argued that all Jewish settlements in the Palestinian territory have a “right to exist,” according to ToI.

Gantz has also indicated that settlement building should be done “responsibly.”

In the United States, the Biden administration condemned Israel’s plans to build roughly 2,000 settlement houses in October 2021.

Sa’ar told Channel 12 that he would put his foot down on the issue of settlements.

“There will be no freeze on settlements in [the West Bank], and I intend to insist on that,” he said.

“I hope this matter will be resolved in the coming days.”

The justice minister added that he discussed the matter with Gantz several times and that the defense minister is also not in favor of freezing construction.