Report: PA 'disappointed' in delayed opening of Jerusalem consulate

Biden administration requesting several reforms before reopening consulate, including ending 'pay to slay'

The Palestinian Authority is expressing "great disappointment" that the administration of US President Joe Biden has not reopened its Jerusalem consulate, Israel Hayom reports.

The White House also promised to reopen the PLO offices in Washington, which is also delayed, it was reported.

According to the report, the Biden administration requested several reforms that the PA must undertake before the consulate is reopened, including ending the so-called "pay to slay" policy of rewarding the families of convicted terrorists with financial payments.

The Palestinians are accusing the US of adopting Israeli positions on issues they say should not be connected.

"America has adopted Israeli policy, but we will not agree to a condition that tells the Palestinians, 'In return, we will reopen the consulate.' These are two separate issues; they should not be linked," a member of the PLO leadership told Israel Hayom.

While Ramallah is angered by the unfulfilled promises, according to the report the Palestinian leadership does not want to take the dispute public and there is hope that when the conditions are right, the US will reopen the consulate.