Report: Hamas stopped Islamic Jihad from firing rockets into Israel

Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, prevented the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) from firing rockets toward Israel, Kan broadcaster reported Monday.

The report came shortly after three PIJ operatives were killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli security forces.

According to Palestinian sources via Kan, Hamas was clear that it is not currently interested in fighting with Israel.

Clashes last May in Jerusalem spiraled into a conflict between Israel and Hamas, leading to an 11-day war.

Hamas does not want to be dragged into a conflict by PIJ, according to the report, noting that any war between Hamas and Israel would be on Hamas' terms.

The group reportedly pressured PIJ not to respond, preventing possible rockets.

After Israeli troops killed three Islamic Jihad militants on Saturday, reports say that PIJ has been eager to respond.

Israeli forces intercepted "a terrorist cell on its way to an attack and stopped the car in which they were traveling between Jenin and Tulkarem," Israel's police said in a statement. PIJ confirmed the three deaths.

"We mourn the death of our three hero fighters," the armed wing of the Islamist movement said.

A security crackdown was recently implemented amid an ongoing terror wave that has taken the lives of 11 Israelis in one week.