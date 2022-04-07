Israel-Gaza border remains quiet despite Ramadan tensions

Gantz says Israel is 'maintaining a high alert all around the Gaza Strip'

Despite clashes in Jerusalem and security operations in the West Bank, the situation remains relatively quiet along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip this Ramadan.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited troops in the area, and spoke on the country’s efforts to maintain security there.

“We’re acting to keep the calm, while also maintaining a high alert all around the Gaza Strip to provide security to the residents of the south,” Gantz said.

This period of quiet arrives as thousands of Palestinians file applications in the hopes of receiving a work permit in Israel.

Across the border, wages are around seven to eight times higher than their Gaza equivalents - a lucrative offer for Palestinian applicants looking to support their families.

Israel’s security officials believe that this permit program is also what’s keeping the border calm this holiday season.

“Stability is what allows security, and also an improved economy but if needed we will act against terrorism at any time, any place, and in any method we think is right,” the defense minister explained.

Though 2021’s tense Ramadan was marked by outbreaks of violence and Israel’s Guardian of the Walls operation against Gaza, this year, the atmosphere appears more calm along the frontier.