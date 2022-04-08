Tel Aviv attack: Father of assailant praises son’s actions

'Victory will come soon, in the coming days you will see the change. You will be free and independent'

The father of the Palestinian gunman who opened fire in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday night - killing two people and wounding eight others - praised his son’s actions on Friday.

“Victory will come soon, in the coming days you will see the change. You will be free and independent. God, free the al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupation,” he told media outlets outside his home in Jenin of the West Bank.

He is reportedly a former senior officer in the Palestinian national security establishment.

The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ra'ed Hazem, was unknown to Israeli security and entered Israel from the West Bank illegally.

After an hours-long manhunt throughout Tel Aviv, Israeli forces found him in the city of Jaffa and killed him during an ensuing gunfight.

Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini, both 27-years-old, were killed by Hazem while sitting outside the Ilka bar on Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Of the eight others wounded, one is in critical condition.

"We will respond with great force and intensity to any unusual event… and we will pursue anyone who harms or seeks to harm Israeli citizens," Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said.

"We continue the Israel Police's peak preparation in all sectors and districts, including securing the first Friday prayers of Ramadan."