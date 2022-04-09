IDF suggests more work permits for West Bank Palestinians

Work permits allow West Bank Palestinians to legally enter Israel and their movements to be monitored

Israeli military officials on Friday recommended increasing the number of West Bank Palestinians allowed to work in Israel as a move to reduce illegal entries and monitor those who do enter the Jewish state.

The proposal came during security talks amid a wave of terror attacks that have seen 14 Israelis killed in less than three weeks.

Representatives of the Israeli army (IDF) suggested giving work permits to many of the tens of thousands of Palestinians who already enter Israel illegally for work, Haaretz reported.

Permits let Palestinians enter through checkpoints, allowing their movements to be monitored.

Some IDF officials believe the conditions that West Bank Palestinians must meet to qualify for permits should be reassessed by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service.

Currently, permit requests are sometimes denied due to the application’s place of residence or because of family relation to someone identified with a terror group.

A security source told Haaretz that residents of the Jenin Refugee Camp or the northern West Bank - the home of the shooter who killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv on Thursday - have a hard time getting permits due to where they live.

At the West Bank IDF headquarters, an officer said thousands of Palestinians cross the separation fence illegally each day, and that there is no way to track each person who sneaks through holes in the barrier.

According to Haaretz, between 40 and 50 thousand Palestinians enter Israel illegally to work.

IDF officials don’t see this as an issue, though, saying it offers economic benefits to both Israel and the West Bank’s governing body the Palestinian Authority.