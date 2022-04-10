Explainer: Jenin, the 'Martyrs' Capital' of the West Bank

Since its establishment, Jenin has been a significant source of tension

Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians on Sunday near Jenin, the second consecutive day that fire has been exchanged in that area, as tension builds following a wave of terror attacks.

Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank was home to the terrorist who killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv on Thursday night and has been home to significant sources of tension since its establishment.

The camp was established in 1953 by Jordan to house displaced Palestinians following the 1948 War. After the Six-Day War in 1967, control of the West Bank was transferred from Jordan to Israel - placing Jenin under Israeli rule until 1996, when the camp was given to the Palestinian National Authority under the Oslo Accords.

In the early 2000s, Israel faced a wave of terror known as the Second Intifada, beginning in September of 2000 when then-Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon visited the Temple Mount, an act considered provocative.

Responding to the deadly attacks, the Israeli military launched "Operation Defensive Shield" - the largest military operation in the West Bank since the Six-Day War.

One of the deadliest operations took place in Jenin.

According to Israeli authorities, Jenin was a central base for terror groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Hamas. Known among Palestinians as the "Martyrs' Capital," at least 23 of the 60 suicide bombers that attacked Israel came from Jenin, according to Israel - more than any other Palestinian city.

On April 2, 2002, over 1,000 Israeli troops entered Jenin, calling on civilians and non-combatants to leave. The military claimed the entire camp was booby-trapped with at least 2,000 bombs and devices planted throughout the area.

Throughout what became known as the Battle of Jenin, the city and the camp were under total closure.

The fighting lasted until April 11, resulting in the deaths of 52 Palestinians and 23 Israelis.

Not long after the incursion, on October 4, 2003, 21 people were killed in a suicide bombing in the northern city of Haifa. The bomber, Hanadi Jaradat, came from Jenin. In response, in early November, Jenin was placed under curfew as Israeli soldiers searched homes.

In the years since, Israeli forces have raided Jenin on a number of occasions, often clashing with Palestinians.

January of 2013, Israeli forces entered the area twice to detain suspects, arresting members of the PIJ and clashing with over 500 Palestinians, forcing them out of Jenin.

Now, some 20 years after the Second Intifada, a wave of terror has shocked Israel, leading to more raids in Jenin as Israel attempts to stem the flow.

On Friday, military chief Aviv Kohavi said troops will ramp up activities in the Jenin area, with officials believing that the Palestinian Authority is losing control of the security situation there.

“If we are going to clash with the terrorists anyway, I prefer it be in Jenin,” Kohavi said, according to Channel 13.