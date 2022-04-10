Israeli army, internal security service disagree on Palestinian work permits

Shin Bet believes that allowing more Palestinians to obtain work permits could increase terrorist attacks

Friday's recommendation by the Israeli military to ease eligibility requirements for Palestinian work permits is facing pushback from the Shin Bet internal security agency, Haaretz reports.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representatives suggested increasing the number of West Bank Palestinians allowed to work in Israel as a move to reduce illegal entries and monitor those who do enter the Jewish state.

The recommendation came during security talks following a series of high-profile terrorist attacks in the country that has claimed the lives of 14 people. Two of the attacks, including Thursday night's shooting in Tel Aviv, were committed by Palestinians in the country illegally.

However, the Shin Bet objects to the proposal, according to the report, arguing that the decision could increase the number of terrorist attacks in Israel.

The Shin Bet is responsible for the eligibility requirements to obtain permits, which are currently only available to married Palestinians over the age of 21.

The IDF would like to see a reassessment of the conditions for Palestinians to receive a work permit, including allowing unmarried men over the age of 22 to apply to legally work in Israel.

Currently, there is a cap of 120,000 work permits, but in practice only 92,000 receive authorization. There are 150,000 Palestinians who automatically don't qualify for a work permit based on their residence or having a family member affiliated with a terrorist group.

Some 40,000 to 50,000 Palestinians enter Israel illegally to work through gaps in the security fence.