Israeli troops kill unarmed Palestinian woman near Bethlehem

'The force opened fire on her as part of a suspect arrest procedure that included firing into the air'

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the West Bank town of Husan near Bethlehem on Sunday morning, according to Palestinian officials.

According to the Israeli army, the woman approached Israeli soldiers "in a suspicious manner." As a result, the military reportedly told her to halt repeatedly and fired warning shots into the air.

“The force opened fire on her as part of a suspect arrest procedure that included firing into the air. After she did not stop, the soldiers fired at her lower body,” the military said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

According to multiple Israeli media reports, no weapon was found on her person.

The woman was identified as Ghada Ibrahim Ali al-Sabiteen, a 47-year-old widowed mother of six. She lived in Jordan for several years before returning to the West Bank, according to ToI.

Al-Sabiteen was given first aid by Israeli forces before being evacuated to Beit Jala hospital, where she died of her wounds.

Israel's army has stepped up its presence in the West Bank after a series of terror attacks left 13 Israelis dead, including by conducting raids in Palestinian cities across the West Bank on Sunday, where 20 individuals were arrested.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry announced several restrictions imposed on Jenin on Saturday, including the barring of Israeli citizens from entering the city.