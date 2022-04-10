Report: Palestinian killed near Bethlehem

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge

Israeli soldiers near Bethlehem killed a Palestinian Sunday night, according to Palestinian soures.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry said the man was Muhammad Ali Ghnim, a 21-year-old from the town of al-Khader, several miles west of Bethlehem.

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted that during an operation in the area, "the fighters identified a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails at an Israeli vehicle traveling on Route 60 and endangered the passengers." Route 60 is the major north-south highway in the West Bank.

The military said the force opened fire and hit the suspect.

