Israel: Palestinians warn Jenin ban will lead to escalation

The restrictions 'will only increase the tensions and frustration… it will cause escalation'

Israel’s restrictions on Arab-Israelis entering the West Bank city of Jenin will hurt businesses and could further stoke tensions, merchants in the Palestinian city warned.

The ban was imposed in response to the latest terror attack in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, when a Jenin resident opened fire at a crowded bar, killing three Israelis.

Arab-Israelis won’t be able to enter or exit the Jalameh and Rihan checkpoints in the Jenin region, according to Israeli’s military Palestinian liaison known as COGAT, The Times of Israel reported.

Such crossings are key economic arteries for Jenin, where Arab-Israelis regularly shop.

Jenin residents are also barred from visiting relatives in Israel during Ramadan, and businessmen can’t go into Israel.

The Jenin Chamber of Commerce said the ban could cost merchants hundreds of thousands of dollars as Arab-Israelis account for nearly 70 percent of the city’s buying power, Haaretz reported.

“In the run-up to Ramadan, the city’s merchants stocked up on food, furniture, and any wears considered relevant to the holiday, so the entry ban is a serious blow to them,” said Amar Abu Bakr, a chamber of commerce member.

“Saturday is always a very lively day, with thousands of cars entering the city from Israel… But yesterday, the city was utterly empty.”

Akram Rajoub, the Palestinian Authority’s governor of the Jenin district, accused Israel of “political terror,” Haaretz reported.

He added that if the restrictions are not rescinded, they “will only increase the tensions and frustration… it will cause escalation.”