West Bank: Israel to connect illegal outposts to power grid

Palestinian villages in Area C will also be connected to the electricity grid

Israel’s Attorney General’s Office approved a bill that allows the connection of illegal Jewish outposts in the West Bank to the electricity grid.

According to the legal opinion of Deputy Attorney General Carmit Yulis, only outposts built on land declared state-owned by Israel will be connected to the power grid, excluding those erected on privately-owned Palestinian land, Haaretz reported.

Yulis also stated that equal consideration must be given to Palestinian communities, meaning that those in Area C – the area of the West Bank under full Israeli civil and military control – would also be connected.

However, political sources indicated that the number of Palestinian villages connected to the grid would be smaller compared to the number of outposts.

Recent weeks saw a series of meetings with Yulis and Roy Schondorf, Israel’s deputy attorney general for international issues, according to Haaretz.

Yulis drafted a proposal of her legal opinion stating that there is a legal basis for connecting the Jewish outposts – which are built without Israeli government approval – on state land as well as Palestinian villages in Area C.

The outposts slated to be hooked up to power have what the government deems as a “regulatory horizon,” meaning that they can be made legal, Haaretz reported.

Under international law, Palestinian communities in Area C cannot be discriminated against, so hooking up unauthorized villages should see them on the path to legalization as well.