Arab-Israelis flock to West Bank to choose babies' sex

Under Israeli law, women must have four daughters before they can implant a male embryo

Fertility clinics in the West Bank are a hotspot for Arab-Israeli couples who want to parent boys despite potentially risky procedures.

Israeli law strictly regulates selecting a child’s sex, so couples like Yasmine and Jacki – who dream of having a boy – travel to clinics in the West Bank.

Amani Marmash, director of the Dima Center in Nablus, estimated that she holds about 20 consultations a day, half with West Bank Palestinians and the other half Arab-Israelis from the Jewish state.

She indicated that most patients seek boys to carry on the family name or provide financial support.

While Israel has the highest rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the world, women must have four daughters before they are allowed to implant a male embryo.

In the West Bank, “we are barely asked anything,” Yasmine told AFP.

According to the Dima Center’s Facebook page, it offers a 99.9 percent chance of success in gender selection.

“Select your baby’s gender with the Dima Center and, God willing, your family will be completed with a boy and a girl,” a post read.

Marmash noted, though, that IVF has a 60-65 percent success rate in the best cases.

To make up for this, two to three “embryos are transferred into the uterus,” said doctor Salam Atabeh, who also works at the Dima Center.

A 2019 report on private clinics in the West Bank by the UN Population Fund found that doctors implant three to five embryos in 70 percent of cases, a practice that presents health risks for both the mother and child.