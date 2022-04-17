Study: East Jerusalem facing shortfalls in tracking child development

Only three percent of children in east Jerusalem are diagnosed with developmental disorders

New research revealed that Palestinian children in east Jerusalem face significant shortfalls in the diagnosis of developmental issues compared to the rest of Israel.

Sociologists of the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research identified three roadblocks that hamper timely identification and diagnoses of developmental disorders:

- Understaffing at children’s health centers

- Neglect on the part of health care providers

- Logistical issues, including language barriers and transportation hassle

According to Haaretz, such issues also hinder the assistance of children who are diagnosed.

However, only three percent of east Jerusalem children are diagnosed, compared to 10 to 15 percent in Israel as a whole.

“Even with the best of intentions… the care providers never meet each other to consult and to track down children who need help,” said sociologist Dganit Levi.

Most HMO-run diagnostic and treatment services for child development are located in the predominantly Jewish west Jerusalem, adding to the difficulties, Haaretz reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498755496999751680 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“For a woman from east Jerusalem, it’s not so simple to go to [west Jerusalem],” said Dr. Sarit Bensimhon-Peleg, head of research at the Institute.

“Certainly not in times of [Arab-Jewish] tension and certainly if she doesn’t speak Hebrew, and when there is fear and shame associated with the process.”

The study further pointed out that most of the medical services in east Jerusalem often rely on doctors who are not licensed in Israel nor have sufficient qualifications.

Levi and Bensimhon-Peleg suggested that all HMOs should work together to establish a single child development center in east Jerusalem, Haaretz reported.

An alternative, they mentioned, could be to hold intensive “diagnosis days” in the Palestinian area staffed by teams from west Jerusalem.