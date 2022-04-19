Israel recognizes shooting of Palestinian photographer as nationalistic

Majdi Shtayyeh, who was shot in the hand by a Jewish settler in 2017, is entitled to a one-time compensation

Israel’s Defense Ministry last month recognized the shooting of a Palestinian photographer five years ago by a West Bank Jewish settler as a nationalistic crime.

The Associated Press (AP) photographer, Majdi Shtayyeh, was shot in the hand while documenting a demonstration by Palestinians near the West Bank’s Huwara, Haaretz reported.

Shtayyeh is now entitled to a one-time compensation based on the degree of disability that he suffered, which is to be determined by a medical committee from Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

In 2017, a Jewish settler from the Itamar outpost in the northern West Bank drove into the Huwara demonstration, running over several protestors.

When demonstrators responded by throwing stones at his car, the settler drew a weapon and shot back several times.

Shtayyeh, who was attempting to photograph the ensuing event almost 70 feet from the car, was shot in his hand, seriously wounding three of his fingers. A 23-year-old Palestinian standing next to him was shot and killed, according to Haaretz.

The photographer later sued Israel’s Defense Ministry, seeking recognition as a victim of a politically-motivated crime, which he was granted years later.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516452095406186496 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under Israeli law, compensation for victims of hostile acts applies to Israeli citizens and residents of Israel. But, there is a separate system for West Bank Palestinians that provides one-time payments.

“I am pleased that at least recognizing Shtayyeh as a victim will do justice to him that will permit him to rehabilitate his hand,” said Shtayyeh’s lawyer Eitay Mack, Haaretz reported.